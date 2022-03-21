PM Modi greets people on Navroz
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the Parsi new year Navroz. It also marks the Iranian new year and is celebrated in countries with Persian cultural influence. Sections of people also observe it in August. In a tweet, Modi said, ''We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone's lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around. Navroz Mubarak!''
