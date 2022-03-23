The Tourist Season 2 renewed & Jamie Dornan’s return confirmed

Jamie Dornan's The Tourist television series is renewed for Season 2. BBC thriller 'The Tourist' is one of the highest-rated dramas of 2022 so far. With an overall view of 18 million on its release, the series became the third most successful drama launch for the iPlayer. Since the debut season aired between January 1 and January 30, 2022, fans are waiting for The Tourist Season 2. Jamie Dornan will be returning to the BBC show.

The story starts with an Irish man Elliot Stanley (Jamie Dornan) who is the victim of a car accident. He wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital. He must use what few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him.

Hopefully, screenwriters Harry Williams and Jack Williams will once again be penning the scripts. Previously the duo expressed interest to work on The Tourist Season 2. Earlier this month, Jamie Dornan said he would love to reprise his role in Season 2 of the series.

"I would love to make this show again with these people," Harry told RadioTimes.com. "I'm not entirely sure it's possible. I love the tone, I love the world. It's been our lives for three years and we've been very, very involved with it, more so than any other show.

We've loved every minute. Normally you're sick of it by this point having watched 900 cuts of one episode but I still love it and I'd love to do it again."

Jack added: "Yeah, this world and this tone. I feel like we're not done with that. In terms of the story, we'll see how it goes if people like it."

"In its first 30 days, 12 million people watched The Tourist – that's twice as big as the largest show, Stay Close, on Netflix," BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said to Radio Times magazine. "The power that the BBC has to reach millions of people is far greater than we perhaps realise."

The release date for The Tourist Season 2 has not been announced yet. Stay connected to Devdiscourse for more updates!

