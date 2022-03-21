Dead to Me Season 3 completed filming (could premiere in May 2022)

The third and final season of Netflix's hit series "Dead to Me" has been under production for the last two years. Fans will be happy to know the filming for Dead to Me Season 3 has reportedly come to an end.

When could Dead to Me Season 3 release?

Netflix released Season 2 on May 8, 2020, and renewed the series with Season 3 quickly. However, the production was halted due to the COVID -19 pandemic and delayed until late spring 2021. However, after several interruptions filming for Dead to Me Season 3 started again on May 7, 2021, with an estimated conclusion date of August 2, 2021. But, the production was halted in August for a short duration to prioritize Christina Applegate's multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. According to Netflix Life, the filming for Dead to Me Season 3 has been wrapped up.

Though Dead to Me Season 3 missed the release window in 2021 however, there could a possibility for the series to be premier a little later this summer. Following the wrap-up news, the series might go to post-production soon. Therefore, Dead to Me Season 3 will release sometime in May 2022. Since Netflix Life's predictions often come true, we could go for it until the official announcement arrives.

What could be the storyline for Dead to Me Season 3?

Dead to Me is about a friendship that blossoms between Jen and Judy. Jen's husband was killed in a car accident. She is now a real estate agent based in Laguna Beach, California, trying to come to terms with her loss through therapy, exercise, and other methods. She uses anger and resentment as an outlet for her grief.

She meets Judy in a grief support group. Jen mourns her husband, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver, while Judy claims she is grieving for her fiancé who died of a heart attack. In actuality, Judy is the hit-and-run driver and her fiancé broke up with her.

As Dead to Me Season 3 will be the last season of the show, fans are expecting it to clear all the loose threads left in Season 2. Some of the viewers are assuming that Season 3 could show a romantic relationship between Jen and Steve's twin brother. Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent about the storyline.

In an interview with TV Guide, James Marsden described his character Ben. He said, "Not only is he maybe going to find out that Jen was responsible for his brother's death, he's also guilty of a hit-and-run. And they were the victims of the hit-and-run. And his brother was guilty of a hit-and-run in the first season."

Long back during the announcement of the third season the series creator Liz Feldman said, "From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human."

She continued, "I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast, and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one."

The release date for Dead to Me Season 3 is yet to be revealed. Stay connected with us for more information on Netflix shows.

Also Read: Ralph Macchio, Jacob Bertrand share interesting facts on Cobra Kai Season 5