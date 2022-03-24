Left Menu

Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post will make you crave pizza

One can't surely miss eating pizzas while travelling in Europe, and it seems like actor Deepika Padukone is also satiating her taste buds with delicious pizza during her ongoing shooting schedule in Spain.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:43 IST
Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post will make you crave pizza
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One can't surely miss eating pizzas while travelling in Europe, and it seems like actor Deepika Padukone is also satiating her taste buds with delicious pizza during her ongoing shooting schedule in Spain. On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a photograph of the pizza slices. The pizza oozed with cheese and had delectable tomato slices on the top.

"drools," she captioned the post. Deepika's picture of mouth-watering pizza has garnered several likes and comments from netizens. Some even wondered if the actor would eat an entire pizza by herself.

"How do you manage to stay slim by eating junk. Please share tips," a social media user commented. "The pizza looks so yummy. Going to order one for me," another one wrote.

Deepika is currently in Spain for the shoot of her film 'Pathaan', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022