Virgin River Season 4: Mel’s late hubby Mark could be the father of her baby, says showrunner

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release date of Netflix's Virgin River Season 4. The previous season had several twists in the storyline, and it ended on several cliffhangers to be answered in the forthcoming season. The filming for fourth season has been wrapped up. Martin Henderson (played as Jack Sheridan) has posted a picture of himself on Instagram, in which he was seen doing a voiceover recording. This means that Virgin River Season 4 is already under post-production.

In a recent interview with The Digital Fix, novel writer Robyn Carr Henderson from A24, X movie was asked about Virgin River Season 4. Henderson told that the fourth season would answer many questions, which were left unanswered last time.

"I can't tell you too much because it'll give it away, but you find out what's going on. I'm just going to say that season 4 reveals and answers all the questions, but then presents some more," said, Henderson. "I think season 4 is going to be really satisfying for people because of that giant cliff-hanger," he added.

"There were multiple cliff-hangers, which gives a little love/hate situation for the audience, where they love but hate the wait. It's going to be worth it, because the writers really answer that stuff," the actor said. "I think people will be satisfied," he concludes.

At the end of Virgin River Season 3, Mel (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) got pregnant but the name of the baby's father was still kept under wraps. The showrunner Sue Tenney said to TVLine that her late husband Mark (Daniel Gillies) could be the father. "You'll find out by the end of the fourth season," said Tenney.

If the baby isn't Jack's, what does that mean for the couple? "It would be immensely difficult," Breckenridge told E!. "That would be extremely challenging, especially for Jack. If he's going to stick around, if he's devoted to Mel, that's going to be hard, to have a baby that's her dead husband's baby. That's just, like, asking a lot."

However, Sue Tenney also promises that Jack and Mel are going to get married in Virgin River Season 4. She said, "Eventually, they are going to get married."

Another cliffhanger to be solved in Virgin River Season 4 is all about Hope (played by Annette O'Toole). Hope had a brain injury after having a car accident. Thankfully, she was alive and admitted to a hospital. We might see Hope and Muriel (Teryl Rothery) becoming friends in Virgin River Season 4.

Annette O'Toole was unable to perform in the third season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, except for a few appearances where she participated through video calls. After Season 3, it was rumored that Annette O'Toole would return to Virgin River Season 4. Though nothing was revealed much, still a recent Instagram update gives a major spoiler that Annette O'Toole could be back in Virgin River Season 4.

The video of the show's official Instagram page is captioned: "'Hope and the ladies… It's a wrap for all on S4!,' shows a glimpse of Annette O'Toole back in town as Hope."

Currently, there is no official release date for Virgin River Season 4. Meanwhile, Netflix approved the fifth season of the series in September 2021. As for the release date of Virgin River Season 5, Breckenridge said, if they start Virgin River Season 5 shooting in summer, apparently the fifth season will be out in 2023.

So we could guess that Virgin River season 4 will release in Q2-Q3 2022 (anywhere between April and July 2022). We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers. Stay tuned to get the updates on more Netflix series!

