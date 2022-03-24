Sweet Tooth Season 2 might arrive in early 2023! Know more on plot!

Filming for Netflix's post-apocalyptic fantasy drama Sweet Tooth Season 2 is underway. The filming started in January 2022 and is set to end in May this year. Based on its scheduled time for concluding the filming, it looks like Sweet Tooth Season 2 will be aired in 2023.

Since Sweet Tooth involves a lot of computer graphics and stunt work, we can assume that the post-production work will take longer than usual. Realistically, it could take until October or November to complete the post-production work. This means that Netflix will release the show in the winter or in early 2023, predicted Netflix Life.

At the time of the second season's renewal, showrunner Jim Mickle said, "It's been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy. We couldn't be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey."

Sweet Tooth Season 2 will consist of eight episodes. It follows the continuation of the story of the birth of hybrid babies. Sweet Tooth says the story of Gus, a naive 10-year-old half-human and a half-deer boy who was living safely in his secluded forest home but unexpectedly became friends with a wandering solitary person named Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

Gus decided to find his mother. He comes out of the forest with Jepperd and visits Colorado in search of his mother. There he meets the dangerous and troublesome world outside his woodland home. Later he finds his mother's home but could not locate his family.

He discovers that he is not the child of any human parents. Instead, he is a brainchild of a scientist. Then he realizes that his father lied to him. Gus then decides to stay in the Preserve. However, he did not know that Preserve has been acquired by General Abbot and his Last Men. But The Last Men comes and shoots Jepperd. They take Gus with them but leave injured Jepperd for dying.

Gus was taken to Dr. Aditya Singh (AdeelAkhtar), who is desperate to find a vaccine for the H5G9 virus. But after hearing about Gus, he realized that this hybrid-born boy can't be divided. Instead, he decided to continue his experiments on Gus.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 will show the former therapist, Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) who saves Jepperd and plans to set free her adopted hybrid daughter Wendy and all of the other kids from Abbot's forces, who abducted them.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 would return with an interesting and bigger plot. We could see Gus engage in fights and brave stunts in Sweet Tooth Season 2. Last month actor Christian Convery revealed a behind-the-scenes picture of his training for the second season of the series in his Instagram story.

Christian Convery is getting trained by the "BEST MARTIAL ARTS TRAINING CENTER." His picture depicts he is taking part in martial arts and other exercises.

Almost all the young stars including Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, and James Brolin are returning in Sweet Tooth Season 2.

