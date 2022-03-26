Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3: Will Miyuki & Kaguya finally confess their feelings?

Season 3 of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, officially titled as Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- (Japanese name: Kaguya-samawa Kokurasetai Season 3: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunousen) will be released on April 8, 2022.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 will get an advance screening on the same date at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles at 4 p.m. PT and at the Japan Society in New York City at 7 p.m. ET. The screening will include the first episode of the anime. Distributor Aniplex of America announced the first episode of Season 3 will be screened in the United States on April 2.

It will also feature a talk show, where the main cast of the series will be present, including Aoi Koga (Kaguya Shinomiya), Makoto Furukawa (Miyuki Shirogane), Konomi Kohara (Chika Fujiwara), Ryōta Suzuki (YūIshigami), and Miyu Tomita (Miko Iino).

The announcement came through a new teaser video almost two years after the broadcast of the second season 2. The recent teaser trailer depicts Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya in an ongoing battle. The other popular faces in the series include "love detective" Chika Fujiwara and the gloomy and brooding YuuIshigami.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 will include the arc where Shirogane gets a chance to study abroad since this was also important to build up the events leading to their confession in the manga. Miyuki and Kaguya are both in love with each other but are too proud to say it. They also believe that the person that is first to confess becomes the inferior one in the relationship. As a result, they both vowed to set up convoluted mind games and daily traps to force the other to confess.

The composition of Kaguya-sama Season 3 is done by the writer Yasuhiro Nakanishi and Yukie Sugawara. Kei Haneoka and Jin Aketagawa worked as the music director and the sound director, respectively. The project is directed by Shinichi Omata under the pseudonym Mamoru Hatakeyama.

You can currently watch the first two seasons of the anime now streaming on Funimation.

