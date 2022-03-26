Left Menu

Apple’s ‘Roar’ trailer shows Nicole Kidman eating photographs & other struggles of women

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:24 IST
Image Credit: Apple TV+
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables, 'Roar'. The series shows dark humor to depict the daily struggle of women. The highly anticipated series is scheduled to debut globally with all eight episodes on Friday, April 15 exclusively on Apple TV+.

The ensemble cast of Roar includes A-list names such as Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, MeeraSyal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward. The trailer gives a sneak peak of the plot where women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies and still their struggles are widespread. Watch the trailer below.

Roar will also feature stars including Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Daniel Dae Kim, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Hugh Dancy, Jillian Bell, Bernard White and Justin Kirk. Carly Mensch (the creators of GLOW) and Liz Flahive are the co-showrunners and executive producers of the series.

Here is the official synopsis for Roar:

"Roar is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances. In Roar, women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal."

Check out all the eight episodes of Roar exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

