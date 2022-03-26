Left Menu

'RRR' box office collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's film mints Rs 223 crore worldwide

SS Rajamouli's latest directorial venture, 'RRR', has set the cash registers ringing and how! Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the movie earned Rs 223 crore worldwide on day one of its release. In India, the film minted Rs 156 crore on its opening day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:07 IST
'RRR' box office collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's film mints Rs 223 crore worldwide
Poster of 'RRR' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SS Rajamouli's latest directorial venture, 'RRR', has set the cash registers ringing and how! Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the movie earned Rs 223 crore worldwide on day one of its release. In India, the film minted Rs 156 crore on its opening day. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the movie's box office collection on his Instagram account.

The magnum opus, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, became India's biggest-ever opener after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day. Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022