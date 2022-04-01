Left Menu

Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' sequel to screen at Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise will screen his hotly anticipated "Top Gun" sequel at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where an event will also look back on his Hollywood career, organisers said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:33 IST
Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' sequel to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Tom Cruise Image Credit: Instagram / Tom Daily Cruise
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tom Cruise will screen his hotly anticipated "Top Gun" sequel at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where an event will also look back on his Hollywood career, organisers said on Friday. Thirty-six years since Cruise's cocky pilot Maverick soared into the sky, "Top Gun: Maverick", which sees the actor reprise the role that launched his career as a global action star, will begin its global cinema roll-out from May 25 after several pandemic-related delays.

Cruise, 59, was last at the Cannes festival, an annual glitzy industry event on the French Riviera, for his 1992 movie "Far and Away". "Exactly thirty years later, on May 18, 2022, the Festival de Cannes will pay him an exceptional tribute for his lifetime achievements," organisers said in a statement.

"On that special day, Tom Cruise will have an on-stage conversation with journalist Didier Allouch in the afternoon and will walk up the steps of the Palais des Festivals for the evening screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick'." This year's Cannes Film Festival, its 75th edition, will run from May 17-28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022