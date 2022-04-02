Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 returning after break with a bigger fight

The fighting between Kanto Manji Gang and the second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang started in the Old cargo Bay. Since the story of the manga is in its final arc, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 is a highly anticipated chapter. Fans are waiting to see how the fight in Old Cargo Bay unfolds.

Recently, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248's release date was pushed back for a week after a staff member was tested positive for COVID-19. The anticipated chapter of the Japanese manga is returning on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Weekly Shonen Magazine issue #19.

After the release of Chapter 248, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 249 will be published on the very next week. Before revealing the spoilers of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248, here's a short recap of what happened so far.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 247 recap

In the previous chapter, Kakucho punches Takemichi very badly. His strong punch hurts Takemichi severely but he survives. Meanwhile, Madarame hits Makoto, and he is also lying on the floor. Yamagishi is leaning over his body.

Madarame is preparing to take on a hand with Atsushi after defeating Makoto, however, suddenly Mitsuya Takashi interferes between them to save them. The Tokyo Manji Gang leader Mikey is following every update of the battle from the top. He is happy to see his opponent's gang are getting shattered everywhere, as all his companies are playing a dirty game to win the battle.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 spoilers

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 will continue the battle between both the rivals. Fans might witness the fight between Mitsuya and Haitani brothers. It seems the duo fight will be bigger, but the fight between both the gang will not end in the upcoming chapter.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 is set to be out on March 6, 2022. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

