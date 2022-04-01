Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181’s release date pushed back!

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen had a severe fight in the Sendai Colony. The Culling game is on. Yuta is fighting against the last opponents. Itadori and Fushiguro are already defeated, and Yuta is the last person left in the battle.

The manga has already covered 180 chapters, and its popularity is still on the upsurge. Currently, fans are waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181. As the manga is approaching the climax of the Sendai Colony arc, fans can expect a captivating plotline, with lots of nail-biting moments. Meanwhile, the creators revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 will be delayed for one week.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 was originally set to be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #19 in early April. However, according to Epic Stream, new updates from the makers confirm that the chapter will be published in Issue #20. Although the reason for the delay was not revealed, it seems the delay is due to creator Gege Akutami's health issues.

Unfortunately, fans have to wait for a week to know about the next stages of the fight. We could guess Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 will release on April 10, 2022. The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. The chapter will be released at different times in different countries so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

The Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen is written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2018. The Jujutsu Kaisen chapters are collected and published by Shueisha, with eighteen tankōbon volumes released, as of December 2021.

The story of the manga follows high school student Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to kill a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

