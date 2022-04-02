It's high time we stop classifying Indian cinema into sub-categories: Yash

During a recent press conference held in the national capital, 'KGF: Chapter 2' lead actor Yash spoke about how the rein of pan India films is breaking the glass ceiling and becoming one of the reasons to unite people across the nation. The star cast of upcoming Prashanth Neel's magnum opus 'KGF: Chapter 2' including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty attended a press conference in Delhi to promote the film which is scheduled to release nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

During the press meet, Yash who plays Rocky in the 'KGF' franchise said, "I think people have moved on. Its high time we have to understand that its one industry and stop classifying it into categories." "After that so much has changed. If it would not have changed, people would not have accepted it (pan Indian films with star cast from different film industries) in such a big way," he said in reference to the latest magnum opus releases including SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

The 36-year-old actor added, "If today I will make a film in Karnataka, or I will come to Bombay and make a film for every part of this country, if I'll make a film in Bombay, it just can't be a Hindi film. It will be an Indian film, so it's high time that we move on from this concept." Speaking about 'KGF: Chapter 2', the movie is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster hit film 'KGF: Chapter 1'. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. (ANI)

