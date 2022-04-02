Left Menu

Puducherry LG, CM extend Ugadi greetings

Puducherry, Apr 2 PTI Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended Ugadi greetings to the people of the union territory, particularly the Telugu and Kannada speaking communities.In her message, Tamilisai said Ugadi would serve as the beginning of new hopes, expectations and also prosperity to the people.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-04-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 12:46 IST
Puducherry LG, CM extend Ugadi greetings
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Apr 2 (PTI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended Ugadi greetings to the people of the union territory, particularly the Telugu and Kannada speaking communities.

In her message, Tamilisai said Ugadi would serve as the beginning of new hopes, expectations and also prosperity to the people. ''I wish that the dawn of Ugadi brings unity, harmony and good health in every household,'' she added.

Chief Minister Rangasamy in his message, said Puducherry is known for promoting unity and harmony among all sections of people. ''People of Puducherry treat the people from other linguistic and cultural backgrounds as their own brethren and close relatives'', he said, adding this unique feature of Puducherry would get strengthened on the occasion.

Civil Supplies Minister J Sai Saravanakumar and leaders of various political parties were among those who greeted the people.

People offered worship at various shrines seeking blessings of the presiding deities.

Those living in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, celebrated the day with much fervour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022