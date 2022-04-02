Kajol shares hilarious post for husband Ajay Devgn on birthday

Giving major wife goals, Bollywood actor Kajol shared a witty and hilarious post to wish her superstar husband Ajay Devgn a happy birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a beyond-adorable post, filled with just the right amount of humour.

Along with a captivating picture featuring herself posing with Ajay, Kajol wrote, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de. @ajaydevgn #happynavratri #gudipadwa #happybirthday." Apart from Kajol, many other actors including Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar wished Ajay, who turned 53 on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Coming back Kajol and Ajay, the much-in-love couple tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to Nysa and Yug. The couple has co-starred in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Raju Chacha', 'U Me Aur Hum' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Ajay will be next seen in films like 'Runway 34', 'Thank God', 'Maidaan' and 'Drishyam 2'. Meanwhile, Kajol will feature in Revathy's 'Salaam Venky'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)