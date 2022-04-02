Rajkummar Rao's PAN card misused in loan fraud

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday became a victim of financial fraud where his PAN card was misused to take out a loan in his name. The 37-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to call out the financial fraud.

'#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rao tweeted. The official Twitter account of CIBIL has not yet replied to the 'Badhaai Do' actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rao will soon be seen in films such as 'Hit', 'Monica, O My Darling' and 'Bheed' among several others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)