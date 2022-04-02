Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'

South star Rashmika Mandanna has joined actor Ranbir Kapoor starrer crime drama 'Animal'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 15:39 IST
Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'
Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South star Rashmika Mandanna has joined actor Ranbir Kapoor starrer crime drama 'Animal'. Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

The crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh', 'Arjun Reddy' fame. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022