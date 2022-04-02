Ravi Teja's pan-Indian film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' launched, motion poster out

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the makers of Ravi Teja's upcoming pan-Indian film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' held a grand launch event. They also dropped an intriguing motion poster, featuring Ravi standing on Railway tracks with a whip in his hand and lightning in the dark sky above.

The film also stars Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bhardwaj. Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the film's launch event as a chief guest.

Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy extended his best wishes to the team at the grand launch. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. (ANI)

