Virat Kohli can't keep his eyes off Anushka Sharma in new shoot pictures

Power couple actor Anushka Sharma and Indian batter Virat Kohli cannot seem to take their eyes off each other in their new glamorous photoshoot.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:18 IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Power couple actor Anushka Sharma and Indian batter Virat Kohli cannot seem to take their eyes off each other in their new glamorous photoshoot. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the 'PK' actor shared a string of pictures with her husband, in which the two look stunning.

Anushka went for an elegant look, wearing a nude-shade fitted gown with gold and silver embellishment. Virat looked dapper in a classic tuxedo with a tie. "We clean up well," Anushka captioned the post.

Virat took to the comments section and wrote, "Uffff too hot." Zoya Akhtar and Kiara Advani dropped heart emoticons.

Lovingly called 'Virushka' by their fans, the two tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started filming for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. Virat is currently taking part in the Indian Premier League 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

