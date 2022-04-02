Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev to undergo hernia operation, out for 'one to two months'

Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem," world number two Medvedev wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/DaniilMedwed/status/1510231303622381568. "I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 18:22 IST
Tennis-Medvedev to undergo hernia operation, out for 'one to two months'
Daniil Medvedev Image Credit: Flickr

Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be out of action for one or two months as he goes under the knife to fix a hernia problem, the world number two said on Saturday, casting doubt over his participation at next month's French Open.

Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open last year and lost in the Australian Open final to Rafa Nadal in January, will likely miss out on this month's Monte Carlo Masters as well as the ATP 1000 events in Madrid and Rome in May. "The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem," world number two Medvedev wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/DaniilMedwed/status/1510231303622381568.

"I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support." Medvedev's bid to reclaim the world number one ranking fell short on Thursday as the Russian lost 7-6(7) 6-3 to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the Miami Open quarter-finals.

The French Open will be held in Paris from May 22 to June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
4
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022