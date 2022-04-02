Left Menu

Ex-ICC prosecutor: Putin is 'a war criminal'

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 02-04-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 19:00 IST
The former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin is a war criminal,” Carla Del Ponte told Swiss newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday.

In interviews given to Swiss media to mark the release of her latest book, the Swiss lawyer who oversaw ICC war crimes investigations in Rwanda, Syria and the former Yugoslavia, said there were clear war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

She said she was particularly shocked by the use of mass graves, which recalls the worst of the wars in former Yugoslavia. “I hoped never to see mass graves again,” she told the newspaper Blick. “These dead people have loved ones who don't even know what's become of them. That is unacceptable.” Other war crimes she identified in Ukraine included attacks on civilians, the destruction of civilian buildings and even that of entire towns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

