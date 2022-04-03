UP woman commits suicide after objectionable pictures posted online

A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide here by consuming poison after her objectionable pictures were posted online, police said on Sunday.

Four men, including the main accused, have been arrested, they said.

Reportedly, the woman had lodged a police complaint in the matter but was forced to take the extreme step due to their alleged inaction.

A constable has been suspended for negligence in the matter, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Atul Sharma told PTI, ''A woman, a resident of a village under Behat police station limits, died after consuming poison, her family members have claimed.'' According to the police complaint filed by the woman's family members, she died on Friday and they cremated her the same day.

On Saturday, the family of the woman, a college student, found a suicide note in her books.

''In the suicide note, the woman accused two men, Wasim and Saleem, of taking her objectionable pictures and posting them online. She has blamed the duo for her death. Based on this, we have lodged an FIR against the accused and started an investigation,'' Sharma said.

Wasim and Saleem along with two others, Mohit and Dheeraj, were arrested on Sunday, he said.

''Dheeraj is the main accused in the case,'' he added.

Sharma further said, ''A police constable, Atul Kumar, has also been suspended for negligence in the matter.''

