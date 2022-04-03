FACTBOX-Key nominations for the music industry's 2022 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday. Below is a list of nominations in key categories. ALBUM OF THE YEAR "We Are" — Jon Batiste "Love For Sale" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga "Justice" — Justin Bieber "Planet Her" — Doja Cat "Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish "Back Of My Mind" — H.E.R. "Montero" — Lil Nas X "Sour" — Olivia Rodrigo "Evermore" — Taylor Swift "Donda" — Kanye West RECORD OF THE YEAR "I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA "Freedom" — Jon Batiste "I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga "Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile "Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA "Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X "Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo "Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic SONG OF THE YEAR "Bad Habits" — Ed Sheeran "A Beautiful Noise" — Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile "Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo "Fight For You" — H.E.R. "Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish "Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA "Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X "Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile BEST NEW ARTIST Arooj Aftab Jimmie Allen Baby Keem Finneas Glass Animals Japanese Breakfast The Kid Laroi Arlo Parks Olivia Rodrigo Saweetie BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE "I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga "Lonely" - Justin Bieber & benny blanco "Butter" - BTS "Higher Power" - Coldplay "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat Featuring SZA BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM Justice — Justin Bieber Planet Her — Doja Cat Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish Positions — Ariana Grande Sour — Olivia Rodrigo BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE "Shot In The Dark" - AC/DC "Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" - Black Pumas "Nothing Compares 2 U" - Chris Cornell "Ohms" - Deftones "Making A Fire" - Foo Fighters BEST RAP PERFORMANCE "Family Ties" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar "Up" — Cardi B "My Life" — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray "Way 2 Sexy" — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug "Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM "Forever After All" - Luke Combs "Remember Her Name" - Mickey Guyton "All I Do Is Drive" - Jason Isbell "Camera Roll" - Kacey Musgraves "You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton BEST MUSIC FILM "Inside" — Bo Burnham "David Byrne's American Utopia" — David Byrne "Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles" — Billie Eilish "Music, Money, Madness ... Jimi Hendrix In Maui" — Jimi Hendrix "Summer Of Soul" — Various Artists

