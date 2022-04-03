Left Menu

Lithuanian film director killed in Ukraine

Lithuanias president on Sunday said Mantas Kvedaravicius, a prominent film director in the Baltic country, has been killed in Ukraine, reportedly in the besieged port city of Mariupol where he was working on a documentary.President Gitanas Nauseda said the country had lost a creator who worked in Ukraine and was attacked by aggressor Russia.The 45-year-old filmmaker was killed in Ukraine on Saturday according to news outlets.

PTI | Vilnius | Updated: 03-04-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 17:45 IST
Lithuanian film director killed in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's president on Sunday said Mantas Kvedaravicius, a prominent film director in the Baltic country, has been killed in Ukraine, reportedly in the besieged port city of Mariupol where he was working on a documentary.

President Gitanas Nauseda said the country had ''lost a creator who worked in Ukraine and was attacked by aggressor Russia''.

The 45-year-old filmmaker was killed in Ukraine on Saturday according to news outlets. The circumstances of his death couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Kvedaravicius was known for his documentaries on military conflicts in Chechnya and Ukraine. His film “Mariupol” premiered at the 2016 Berlin International Film Festival.

News of Kvedaravicius death were met with grief and shock in Lithuania's artist community.

''Terrible loss to the Lithuanian film community and the whole world. Our hearts are broken,” Giedre Zickyte, Lithuanian documentary film director and producer, wrote on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022