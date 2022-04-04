Trevor Noah addresses Will Smith-Chris Rock's slap incident at Grammys 2022

The conversations regarding Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars slap incident are not ending anytime soon. Comedian Trevor Noah opened the 64th Annual Grammy Awards by making a sly reference to the infamous altercation on Sunday. "Don't even think of this as an award show. It's a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, sing, keeping people's names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night. So let's get straight into it," Trevor said while kick-starting the musical ceremony.

Questlove also addressed Will Smith's slap while presenting the Grammy for song of the year, Variety reported. Questlove said, "All right, I am going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me. As they say it is far better to give than to receive. Well, I'm not so sure about that because last Sunday it felt pretty good to receive."

Questlove won the Oscar for documentary feature right after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Also, earlier, in the pre-show, Nominated comedian Nate Bargatze came out wearing a black crash helmet and quipped, "They said comedians have to wear these now at awards shows," before complaining, "It doesn't even cover your face."

For the unversed, the conflict arose after Rock, who was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, seized the moment to crack a few jokes, including one about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. He compared the 50-year-old actor's appearance to that of Demi Moore's look in 'G.I. Jane'. Jada, who recently opened up about living with alopecia areata, was visibly upset, rolling her eyes from her seat.

Seconds later, Smith walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience. The 53-year-old actor also shouted to a stunned Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth." When Smith won Best Actor later in the ceremony, he apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees but didn't mention Rock by name. In his tearful speech, he spoke about acting out of love and protection, saying, "Love makes you do crazy things."

The 'King Richard' actor went on to publicly apologise to Rock on social media the following day. (ANI)

