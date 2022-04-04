Olivia Rodrigo makes Grammys debut with 'Drivers License' performance

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo took the stage at the 2022 Grammys to deliver a stirring performance of 'Drivers License'. For her debut performance, the seven-time Grammy nominee wore a white dress, black fishnets and Doc Martens. Rodrigo performed the record-breaking tune against the backdrop of a scant neighbourhood street.

She began the performance inside a vintage white Mercedes-Benz convertible soon stepping out of the car to meet her all-woman band as they ramped the song's tempo up a notch. A few animatronic butterflies even floated around in the background, matching the aesthetic of her debut album 'Sour'. Rodrigo is one of the most-nominated artists at this year's Grammys, up for awards in seven categories: record of the year, best pop solo performance and song of the year for 'Drivers License'; best new artist, album of the year and best pop vocal album for 'Sour'; and best music video for 'Good 4 U'.

Rodrigo's debut album, 'Sour', had released in May 2021 to critical acclaim, dominating the charts and making her a bonafide pop star. The 64th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)