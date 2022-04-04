Billie Eilish pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins, Grammys 'In Memoriam' features special remembrance for him

Singer Billie Eilish won everyone's heart with her special tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Wearing a T-shirt in tribute to Taylor Hawkins, Eilish began singing her 'Happier Than Ever' title track with brother Finneas, with faux rain falling on them (all while performing on an upside-down set).

The performance was surely a visual treat for the attendees. Netizens also lauded Eilish for her heartfelt tribute to Hawkins. "Thank you Billie for remembering Taylor in such a rockin' way," a social media user tweeted.

"That was so sweet. So damn cool," another one wrote. Taylor Hawkins, the longtime Foo Fighters drummer, was found dead at the age of 50 in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia on March 25.

Also, the Grammys 'In Memoriam' featured a special remembrance for Taylor Hawkins. Noah introduced the segment by saying, "This was the moment of the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won three GRAMMY Awards earlier today." "But they, of course, are not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor's family, his friends, the Foo Fighters family and all of their friends around the world. We would like to take a moment now to remember Taylor," he added.

The show then played a heartbreaking video montage of Hawkins' memorable concert performances. (ANI)

