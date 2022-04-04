Left Menu

Grammys 2022: Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar's 'Family Ties' wins Best Rap Performance honour

The Best Rap Performance award at the 2022 Grammys has been won by American rapper Baby Keem's 'Family Ties' featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Baby Keem at Grammys 2022 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The Best Rap Performance award at the 2022 Grammys has been won by American rapper Baby Keem's 'Family Ties' featuring Kendrick Lamar. Keem collected his joint win with Lamar alone after the latter did not attend this year's Grammy Awards ceremony. This was Lamar's 14th Grammy win, and Baby Keem's first.

After being presented the award by Ludacris, during his acceptance speech, Keem expressed gratitude for his family, Lamar, his hometown of Las Vegas, and, "the women that raised me to shape me to become the man I am today." 'Family Ties' provided an opportunity for Keem to showcase his wit and wordplay, hence even in the stacked category, it wasn't a shock that this song won. Lamar added an unforgettable touch that couldn't be ignored either.

Other nominees in the category included Cardi B for 'Up', J. Cole for 'My Life', Drake for 'Way Too Sexy', and Megan Thee Stallion for 'Thot Shit'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

