Left Menu

Justin Bieber serenades audiences with 'Peaches' performance at 2022 Grammys

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber along with Daniel Caesar and Giveon serenaded the 2022 Grammys stage with a show-stopping rendition of their song 'Peaches'.

ANI | Las Vegas (Nevada) | Updated: 04-04-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 11:08 IST
Justin Bieber serenades audiences with 'Peaches' performance at 2022 Grammys
Justin Bieber performing at 2022 Grammys (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber along with Daniel Caesar and Giveon serenaded the 2022 Grammys stage with a show-stopping rendition of their song 'Peaches'. For the performance, Bieber was dressed in a black hoodie, black leather pants, chunky white sneakers, and a backward baseball cap.

He started off the performance on the piano, with a slow, raw, and emotional version of the pop hit, following which he was joined by Giveon, Caesar and a band, for a more upbeat take on the track. The audience vibed with the overall groove as they bounced to the song's beat. Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and Bieber's wife Hailey could all were seen head-bopping and lip-syncing to 'Peaches'.

However, the performance proved to be a challenge for the censors, as had to bleep out portions of the song's chorus. This year, 'Peaches' was nominated for both Record and Song of the Year, along with Best R&B Performance and Best Music Video.

The 2022 Grammys, which kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is being hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at Bodrum

Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022