Rapper Divine makes his debut at Grammy Awards 2022

Rapper Vivian Fernandez, better known by his stage name Divine, on Sunday, made his maiden appearance at the 64th Grammy Awards.

ANI | Las Vegas (Nevada) | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 14:04 IST
Rapper Divine (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Dressed by stylist Ambika Sanjana, the Indian rapper wore a black tuxedo for the awards ceremony.

Speaking about his debut at Grammys, Divine said, "Surreal to be at the Grammy's with amongst some of the best in the world." He even shared his images from the red carpet of Grammys 2022.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trevor Noah hosted the event for the second year in a row. (ANI)

