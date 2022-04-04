Sobhita Dhulipala wraps shooting of 'Made in Heaven' season 2

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has completed shooting for her upcoming web series 'Made In Heaven' season 2. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of the art that shows her character 'Tara Khanna' from the web series.

She wrote, "It's a wrap for big cat boss trooper Tara Khanna on season 2 of Made in heaven!!!!!!! Can't wait to show you the fire that's been blazing quietly." As soon as she shared the post, fans expressed their excitement about the show. A fan wrote, "Can't wait to watch!" while another user commented, "Waiting for season 2."

For those unlearned, 'Made in Heaven' focuses on two wedding planners, Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra, which was played by Sobhita and Arjun Mathur, their wedding planning business and their thoroughly messed up lives. (ANI)

