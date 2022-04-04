Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates composer Ricky Kej on Grammy win

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:46 IST
PM Modi congratulates composer Ricky Kej on Grammy win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated music composer Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru, for winning Grammy and expressed his best wishes to him.

Kej has won his second Grammy in the best new album category for 'Divine Tides'.

The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.

Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!'' PTI KR SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

