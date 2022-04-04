Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates musician Ricky Kej for winning his second Grammy Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian musician Ricky Kej for winning his second Grammy Award on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, musician Ricky Kej (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian musician Ricky Kej for winning his second Grammy Award on Sunday. "Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!" PM Modi tweeted.

Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej bagged the trophy along with Stewart Copeland for 'Devine Tides' in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Sharing the news on Twitter with his followers, Ricky wrote, "Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you."

Ricky won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara' in the Best New Age Album category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

