Britney Spears is busy writing a book

After winning a conservatorship battle, singer Britney Spears is now all set to her story via a book.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 10:54 IST
Britney Spears (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After winning a conservatorship battle, singer Britney Spears is now all set to her story via a book. On Monday, Britney took to Instagram and confirmed that she is currently busy writing a book, saying the writing process has been healing yet "difficult, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"Well, I'm writing a book at the moment, and as it's actually healing and therapeutic... it's also hard bringing up past events in my life... I've never been able to express openly," she wrote on Instagram. She added, "I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young with those events took place ... and addressing it now ... I'm sure it seems irrelevant to most and I'm completely aware of that."

Britney did not offer any more details of the book, such as a release date or whether it had been picked up by a publisher. However, later Monday evening, the post was unavailable and appeared to have been deleted. The news comes almost three months after the arrival of her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir, 'Things I Should Have Said.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

