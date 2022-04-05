Left Menu

Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours, says 'leave me alone'

After Hailey Bieber attended the Grammys 2022 with her husband Justin Bieber, several fans speculated that she is pregnant based on her outfit for the event.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:01 IST
Hailey Bieber (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After Hailey Bieber attended the Grammys 2022 with her husband Justin Bieber, several fans speculated that she is pregnant based on her outfit for the event. Hailey sported a strapless ivory gown with a few delicate layers of gold and diamond necklaces.

According to Page Six, the model cleared the air on pregnancy rumours after an outlet said her "flowing gown" was meant to hide her baby bump. "I'm not pregnant leave me alone," Hailey commented on an Instagram post from the media outlet, which was headlined, "Fans are convinced Hailey Bieber is pregnant after she walks Grammys red carpet in flowing gown with husband Justin Bieber."

Hailey, 25, and Justin, 28, got legally married in 2018 and tied the knot in front of their loved ones in September of the following year. "There's this thing that happens for women when you get married," Hailey said in a recent interview. "Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby."

"I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young," she added. "Then I turned 25 and I'm like, I'm still super, super young!" Of her and Justin's plans for parenthood, the model said they would likely begin trying "in the next couple of years."

"But there's a reason they call it try, right?" she reasoned. "You don't know how long that process is ever going to take." Meanwhile, Justin was nominated for eight Grammys this year, however, he did not win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

