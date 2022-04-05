Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte-starrer 'Forensic' to premiere on ZEE5

Psychological thriller ''Forensic'', featuring actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte, will release on ZEE5 this year. Directed by Vishal Furia, ''Forensic'' is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam film of the same name, which starred Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas.

The film features Apte as police officer Megha Sharma, while Massey plays the role of forensic officer Johnny Khanna.

''Together, Johnny and Megha will be chasing the vicious criminal who turns their lives upside down,'' a note from the streaming platform read.

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, said ''Forensic'' is a psychological thriller with unique character arcs that will take the audience through a ''myriad of emotions with high adrenalin suspense''.

''We are sure we will see the replication of success in the Hindi version too with audiences being hooked to this edge-of-the-seat drama,'' Kalra added.

A Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Production, ''Forensic'' also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.

Furia, known for directing horror film ''Chhorii'' and series ''Criminal Justice'', said his latest is a taut thriller with twists that will surprise and shock the viewers.

''With accomplished actors Vikrant and Radhika at the top of their game and with amazing producers Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla and Deepak Mukut, I have managed to give my best to ensure a thrilling ride throughout,'' he said in a statement.

Producer Deepak Mukut described ''Forensic'' as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, led skilfully by Furia.

''The audiences are in for a thrilling ride with this ongiven a platform to many unique and important stories, and it has a wide reach globally so we are excited,'' Mukut said.

Producer Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla said their latest production will change the way Hindi cinema looks at crime investigation thrillers.

'''Forensic' is a unique film where we have given a lot of attention to details, and we truly believe that this film will change the way we look at crime investigation thrillers,'' the joint statement read.

