UK government's plan to sell TV's Channel 4 draws criticism

The British government on Tuesday faced a backlash from opponents and the television industry over plans to sell publicly-owned broadcaster Channel 4.

The Conservative government said privatising the channel would help it compete with streaming services and "thrive in the face of a rapidly-changing media landscape".

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Twitter that government ownership was "holding Channel 4 back from competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon". Critics, however, said privatisation would wreck a channel that had backed acclaimed shows such as "Black Mirror" and "Derry Girls" as well as highly regarded news and documentary programmes.

Channel 4 was founded in 1982 to make programmes for audiences under-served by existing broadcasters. It is owned by the government, but funded through advertising.

The broadcaster said it was disappointed by the government's decision, saying it had been made without "recognising the significant public interest concerns which have been raised".

Unions and industry groups also criticised the decision.

John McVay, chief executive of Pact, a trade body for independent production companies, said Channel 4's programmes were made by independent producers around the UK, and selling it "risks reducing the opportunities for independent producers, and reducing the amount of programming commissioned outside London".

Lucy Powell, culture and media spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party, said "Selling off Channel 4, which doesn't cost the taxpayer a penny anyway, to what is likely to be a foreign company, is cultural vandalism".

Dorothy Byrne, Channel 4's former head of news and current affairs, alleged that the privatisation was intended as "a bit of red meat" to Conservative supporters, many of whom think Channel 4 News had a left-wing bias.

"Channel 4 is not there to compete with Netflix and Amazon," she said. "It's there to provide a public service to the people of Britain."

