Left Menu

Covid norm 'breach' in J'khand procession; FIR lodged

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:05 IST
Covid norm 'breach' in J'khand procession; FIR lodged
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered against 11 named people and 600 unnamed others for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines during a religious procession taken out in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on the occasion of Hindu New Year, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the Jharkhand government's latest Covid-19 protocol, a maximum of 100 people are allowed to take part in a religious march while 1000 people can gather at the venue where such a procession will end.

The FIR was registered on Monday on the basis of the report of Mango Circle Officer Harish Chandra Munda who was deployed by the district administration for the procession held in Dimna Chowk and Donna road here on April 1, the statement said.

The official had submitted his report after reviewing videos of the procession and identifying the persons leading it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022