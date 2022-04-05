Left Menu

Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte's 'Forensic' gets OTT release

Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte-starrer 'Forensic' will release on ZEE5 this year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:24 IST
Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte-starrer 'Forensic' will release on ZEE5 this year. Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Forensic' is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name.

Talking about the film, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "We are happy to bring yet another intriguing title, Forensic, with a prominent star-cast for our viewers. Consumer preference stays at the very core of our business policy and the endeavour is to keep pushing the boundaries to identify interest areas and expand the horizon of storytelling. Forensic is a psychological thriller with unique character arcs that take you through a myriad of emotions with high adrenalin suspense. We are sure we will see the replication of success in the Hindi version too with audiences being hooked to this edge-of-the-seat drama." Vishal Furia, too, spoke about the project.

"A milligram of DNA can reveal the identity of a person. Forensic is a taut thriller with twists that will surprise and with facts that will shock the viewers. With accomplished actors Vikrant and Radhika at the top of their game and with amazing producers Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla and Deepak Mukut, I have managed to give my best to ensure a thrilling ride throughout," he said. The release date of 'Forensic' has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

