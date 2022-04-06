Aparshakti Khurana collaborates with Dhanashree Verma for 'Balle Ni Balle' song

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is also a singer, has collaborated with dancing sensation Dhanashree Verma for his new song titled 'Balle Ni Balle'. On Wednesday, Aparshakti took to Instagram and shared the first teaser of the upcoming track. In the clip, he can be seen romancing Dhanashree.

"A heartbreak song that'll make you groove to it instead of making you sob. Check out the teaser for my music single #BalleNiBalle by @sonymusicindia," he captioned the clip. Dhanashree, too, shared the update on her Instagram.

"A heartbreak song that'll make you groove to it instead of making you sob. Check out the teaser for #BalleNiBalle only on @sonymusicindia, all set to release on 8th April 2022," she wrote. Sung by Aparshakti and composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar, 'Balle Ni Balle' will be out on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)