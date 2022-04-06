UK singer Sheeran says copyright claim "culture" damages music industry

British singer Ed Sheeran said spurious copyright claims against songwriters are becoming too common and were damaging the music industry, after winning a case related to his hit song "Shape of You".

"I feel like claims like this are way too common now and it has become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court even if there's no basis for the claim," he said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

"It's really damaging to the songwriting industry."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)