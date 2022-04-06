2 youths kidnap minor girl, arrested

Erode district police on Wednesday said they have arrested two youths for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl.

According to the police, the 13-year-old girl's parents lodged a complaint. On Tuesday, the police said they found the girl travelling with the two youths and questioned all the three. One of the youths told the police that he was in love with the girl and he roped in his friend to kidnap her. They took her to a village where the youth tied the knot with the teenager at a temple, said the police. The police said they sent the girl back to her parents after taking the youths into custody.

