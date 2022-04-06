Bhumi Pednekar expresses desire to do a full-blown action film

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has solidified her place in the Indian film industry by delivering some remarkable performances, now wants to explore the action genre. Bhumi, who seems super keen to add an action film to her lineup of projects, said, "I definitely want to do a full power action film. I have never done that. I want to see myself do that like some Matrix, some Lara Croft happening with Bhumi. It's exciting for me and I definitely want to explore this in the near future. I feel I will have a lot of fun while doing this. So, I am actually searching for it and hopefully, I will find something."She added, "The film world is my oyster and I feel there is so much more to explore. I feel so fortunate that I get such varied parts. 2022 is going to be a year full of characters which are on the opposite ends of the spectrum."Bhumi has established herself as an actor par excellence, having pulled off incredible roles in projects like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan', 'Bala', 'Lust Stories', 'Badhaai Do', among many others.

On being asked where she sees herself in 20 years, Bhumi said, "I honestly don't have an answer to it. I mean I definitely would be a climate activist. I definitely see myself acting. But is this the only thing I would be doing? Definitely not!"She added, "There are a lot of things I am passionate about. Running my own business is one of them. I don't know how am I going to diversify. I don't know if I am going to be producing. I don't know if I would be an entrepreneur. But acting and being a climate activist is definitely going to be a part of it." Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Aala Re', Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan', Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa' and Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak'. (ANI)

