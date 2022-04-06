Left Menu

Rihanna celebrates her mother's birthday, says pregnancy unlocked new levels of love, respect for her

Mom-to-be pop icon Rihanna marked her mother Monica Braithwaite's birthday with a sweet social media post on Wednesday.

Mom-to-be pop icon Rihanna marked her mother Monica Braithwaite's birthday with a sweet social media post on Wednesday. The 34-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet childhood snap of herself with her mother.

In the picture, Rihanna as a little girl could be seen standing next to her mom at a church while twinning with her in a white ruffled dress. "Today is my Queen's birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!" she captioned the post.

"She's the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!" she added. The post accumulated more than one million likes and more than thousands of comments within a few hours of being shared.

Rapper Bia commented on the post writing, "Happy birthday Queen." Singer Nelson Beato wrote, "Happy Birthday to your beautiful mother!"

For the unversed, Rihanna is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. (ANI)

