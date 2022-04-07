Left Menu

Alicia Vikander felt 'unprotected' while filming nude scenes

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 10:14 IST
Alicia Vikander (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Alicia Vikander does not like how filmmakers fail to properly take care of actors while filming nude scenes. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Alicia recalled how she felt unprotected while enacting one such nude scene, People reported.

"The only thing that can't be improvised is an intimate scene -- you have to make choreography and stick to it. It's the worst thing ever to do those scenes. I am very comfortable with my body and I've done quite a bit of nudity and sex scenes, but it's never easy," she said. Alicia added, "Everyone was busy doing their own thing and, in the middle, you have an actor who sits there naked for a couple of hours. And someone is supposed to arrive with a robe, and they don't. It comes afterwards, (the knowledge that) that was not right. I should have been looked after."

According to her, intimacy coordinators (experts who advocate for the actors on set to make sure everyone is comfortable) "should have existed at the beginning" of her career. Alicia has stripped down for love scenes in 'Tulip Fever' and Netflix's 'Earthquake Bird'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

