Yami Gautam gets adrenaline rush by attempting different characters in her projects

Actor Yami Gautam is extremely happy to receive opportunities that help her to portray versatile characters in her projects.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:14 IST
Yami Gautam (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Yami Gautam is extremely happy to receive opportunities that help her to portray versatile characters in her projects. On being played a cop in her latest release 'Dasvi', Yami said, "I had a lot of fun playing a Haryanvi cop in the film and I'm ecstatic about the initial response to my performance. My family, my team, and some friends, who are always honest about their opinions with me watched it a few days ago and I'm glad they strongly connected to my character throughout the film."

According to her, she gets an adrenaline rush by playing different roles. "Now I'm excited to hear what the audiences have to say about it. I've attempted something very different and as an actor, I get my adrenaline rush from doing that," she added.

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, 'Dasvi', which also features Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, is currently streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

