Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Kaatru Veliyidai' clocks 5 years

Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer 'Kaatru Veliyidai' has completed five years on Thursday. She took to her social media to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the film by re-sharing a post that talked about her performance in the movie.

The post read, "And more than anything this is the film where we got the chance to know an exquisite performer called @aditiraohydari. In a film having legendary technicians.. I ended up walking out the theatre as Aditi's fan. The way she evinced as LEELA was so good that we can't even describe that in words. From this to now, there's no turning back in whatever @aditiraohydari chose to do... Each and every character that she picked to play after Kaatru Veliyidai was exquisite to the core!" Helmed by Mani Ratnam, 'Kaatru Veliyidai' featured Aditi in the role of Dr Leela Abraham. Karthi also starred in the romantic war film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)