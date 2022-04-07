2022 Primetime Emmys ceremony to be held in September

The Television Academy and NBC have announced on Wednesday that this year's Emmys will take place on September 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will air live coast to coast from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on NBC. A location has yet not been confirmed, but the Emmys' home has been the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles' LA Live complex.

The ceremony typically takes place on a Sunday except in years when NBC has broadcast rights, as the network airs NFL games on Sunday nights. A week prior to NBC's Emmy Awards telecast, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4. An edited presentation will be broadcasted on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. ET on FXX.

As per Variety, NBC has not yet announced a host (or hosts) or producer for the 2022 Emmys. Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced on July 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)