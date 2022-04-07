Left Menu

2022 Primetime Emmys ceremony to be held in September

The Television Academy and NBC have announced on Wednesday that this year's Emmys will take place on September 12.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:36 IST
2022 Primetime Emmys ceremony to be held in September
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Television Academy and NBC have announced on Wednesday that this year's Emmys will take place on September 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will air live coast to coast from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on NBC. A location has yet not been confirmed, but the Emmys' home has been the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles' LA Live complex.

The ceremony typically takes place on a Sunday except in years when NBC has broadcast rights, as the network airs NFL games on Sunday nights. A week prior to NBC's Emmy Awards telecast, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4. An edited presentation will be broadcasted on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. ET on FXX.

As per Variety, NBC has not yet announced a host (or hosts) or producer for the 2022 Emmys. Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced on July 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022