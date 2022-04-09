Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get engaged

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, the music icon confirmed on her official website The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 nearly 18 years after they called off their last engagement, are planning to get married now.Lopez, 52, first teased the exciting and special announcement on her Facebook and Instagram page, following which she shared an email to her inner circle.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 11:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Lopez, 52, first teased the “exciting and special” announcement on her Facebook and Instagram page, following which she shared an email to her inner circle. The message shared on Lopez's website for fans included a clip of the singer admiring a huge, green diamond on her ring finger.

Lopez and Affleck, 49, first started dating after working on the movie ''Gigli''. They got engaged in November 2002, but Lopez called off the engagement in early 2004, and got married to singer Marc Anthony by June of the same year. The couple went on to have twins Max and Emme in 2008.

Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three children together: daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.

Fondly addressed as 'Bennifer' by the fans and media alike, Lopez and Affleck reconciled last year in May following the pop star's split with Alex Rodriguez.

