President Kovind greets citizens on eve of Ram Navami

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Ram Navami on Saturday and said Lord Ram inspires us to follow the sublime values of virtue, tolerance, kindness and fraternity.He said Ram Navami is an auspicious occasion to recall the ideals of Lord Ram and apply them in our lives.

President Kovind greets citizens on eve of Ram Navami
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Ram Navami on Saturday and said Lord Ram inspires us to follow the sublime values of virtue, tolerance, kindness, and fraternity.

He said Ram Navami is an auspicious occasion to recall the ideals of Lord Ram and apply them in our lives. Lord Ram's life inspires us to follow the sublime values of virtue, tolerance, kindness, and fraternity, Kovind said.

"Our lives be guided by these eternal values while following our duties. Let us dedicate ourselves to following the path shown by Lord Ram and resolve to build a glorious nation. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens," the president said.

